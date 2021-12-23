ex-duo of Rico remembers fight and dreams of reality

Anyone who has followed Rico Melquiades, champion of “A Fazenda 13”, since the beginning of his success with humor on social media, knows that for a long time Rico did not exist without Davi Mateus. Northeastern people created a lot of content together and even toured Brazil with a comedy show called “Cabaré”.

However, in 2019, before dreaming of any reality TV, Rico quarreled with his old partner. Due to a “gossip” passed on, the two broke the partnership that was even “blessed” by Carlinhos Maia. He advertised the comedians many times on his trendy social network.

splash spoke with Davi Mateus, who currently has more than three million followers on Instagram. The comedian also creates content for social networks, his main source of income, and says he only has fond memories of Rico Melquiades.

I loved working with Rico. He was always so funny. Together, we fulfill the dream of going on stage and putting on a comedy show for the first time. Yes, we fight for nonsense. We lived 24 hours together, like a wedding. Eventually our fight turned into something serious. But we keep what we live with affection, after all Rico and David were a success together.

Seeing his former partner acclaimed as one of the most outstanding participants in realities on TV, Davi confesses that he was afraid the result would not be so positive for Rico:

I am happy and at the same time moved. I heard Rico say that he really wanted to have R$ 1 million in his account, but I also heard him say that his dream would be to be part of a reality show. When I saw him at ‘Fazenda’ I was thrilled and at the same time I was afraid he would do something crazy and be cancelled.

‘I went through the rejection of the internet, but I didn’t give up’

As soon as he quarreled with Rico, Davi left a “false friend” on social media. That’s because the comedian would have recorded, hidden, a private conversation of the champion of “A Fazenda”. In the chat, the participant of the reality of Record spoke badly about an acquaintance.

With the end of the duo, Davi had to win over the fans who followed them again. He also left the office that managed him, and which continues with Rico Melquiades.

“I had to fight for myself, for my work. It was difficult at first. I worried a lot about how I would continue helping my family. I went through the rejection of the internet, but I didn’t give up. I did projects and recorded a lot to keep the name Davi Mateus known”.

Living with advertising on social media, Davi believes he can also have a “change of life” if he has a chance, like Rico, to participate in a reality show. He dreams of national fame: