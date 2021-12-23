Expiration date for oil – Economy

The last two auctions of areas of Petroleum in Brazil they showed that what was once so deeply “ours” is more likely to be stranded than to great foreign interest.

In October, only 5 of the 92 blocks on offer had exit. And on December 17th, when the last two filet mignons of the pre-salt (the surpluses from the transfer of rights in the Sépia and Atapu fields) were offered for sale, only two interested parties appeared.: a consortium led by the French Total Energies and the Petrobras.

Analysts warn that the oil age is approaching its twilight. THE Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) forecasts stabilization in the coming years in global consumption, which currently hovers around 96 million barrels per day, and decline from 2040 onwards.

In the oil cycle, those 18 years until then are like an interval of weeks. Between the decision to explore and the discovery of an economically viable deposit, three years elapse. Between that discovery and the start of production, another five or six. If we do not redouble the emergency regime, the oil that was once ours will continue to lie forever in its splendid cradle. It will be an ex-future wealth, which will not turn into income and jobs.

And yet, the last auctions still registered protests from the so-called nationalists who accuse the authorities in the area of ​​“dealing”. Associations driven by corporate interests intend to stop divestments in activities that are not Petrobras’ core business, in order to concentrate resources on the development of priority areas.

In the same direction, Bill No. 1.472/21, authored by the senator Rogério Carvalho (PT/SE), already approved by the Economic Affairs Committee of the Senate, intends to create an oil export tax to establish a Stabilization Fund for fuel prices. But he does not take into account that such a decision would further drive away investments in the area.

At pressures to replace fossil fuels by renewable energy grow across the planet. The government of United States began to discourage the production of oil and gas from shale. Governments of the main countries of the world have been defining deadlines from 2030 for the end of combustion vehicle production. Aircraft and ship builders have been urged to develop clean fuels, to replace aviation kerosene and diesel oil for navigation.

In other words, even though oil is still needed to make the energy transition, it is subject to an expiration date. The time for its exploration in Brazil is getting short.

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY