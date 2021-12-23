External accounts breach increases 40% until November; foreign investment rises 37% | Economy

The breach in Brazil’s external accounts increased 39.6% in the accumulated result for the first eleven months of this year, at the same time that direct foreign investment in the Brazilian economy reached the US$ 50 billion mark. The numbers were released this Wednesday (22) by the Central Bank (BC).

According to the institution, Brazil’s external account deficit totaled US$ 22.384 billion in the first eleven months of this year, compared to US$ 16.034 billion in the same period in 2020.

In November alone, the result was negative by US$ 6.522 billion, the highest since January this year (-US$ 8.337 billion).

The result in current transactions, one of the main ones on the country’s external sector, is formed by trade balance (trade in products between Brazil and other countries), services (acquired by Brazilians abroad) and lace (remittances of interest, profits and dividends from Brazil abroad).

According to the BC, the increase in the hole in external accounts this year is related to a smaller surplus in the trade balance and, also, to an increase in the expenses of Brazilians abroad, among others.

In a scenario of recession due to the coronavirus, the external account deficit shrank 75% in 2020 and went to US$ 12.517 billion.

For the entire year of 2021, the Central Bank expects a worsening in the external accounts. The institution’s estimate is a negative balance of US$ 30 billion in external accounts this year.

foreign investments

Direct foreign investment in the Brazilian economy totaled US$ 50.376 billion in the first eleven months of this year, with an increase of 37.3% compared to the same period last year (US$ 36.684 billion), informed the BC.

In November alone, investments totaled US$ 4.588 billion.

The increase in investments takes place at a time of recovery in the world economy, but also with the prospect of higher interest rates in other countries – with high inflation spread across the world.

Last week, the BC lowered the estimate for direct investment inflow into the country in 2021, which dropped from US$ 55 billion to US$ 52 billion. For 2022, the BC projects an inflow of US$ 55 billion in foreign investments in the country.