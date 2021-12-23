Fábio got rid of illnesses after losing 42 kg: ‘Running became my medicine’ – 12/23/2021

Weighing 122 kg, Fábio Mesquita, 39, developed several health problems due to obesity. Had hypertension, heartburn, insomnia, anxiety. After a gout attack and the recommendation to take the fourth continuous-use drug, the advertising from João Pessoa (PB) decided to change habits. Next, he tells how he got to 80 kg:

“I started to get fat at age 10, when my parents separated and I went to live with my grandparents. You know what grandma’s house is like, right? There’s a lot of delicious food: bread, cakes, ice cream, sweets in general. So, I gained weight little by little. .

At 15 years old, I weighed 90 kg and my grandmother took me to the endocrinologist. I strictly followed the dietary guidelines given by the doctor and lost 14 kg in the first month. But, I relaxed in the second month, regained the lost weight and gained a few extra pounds. I kept getting fatter and reached 100 kg at the age of 20, when I started a new saga to try to lose weight.

Image: Personal archive

For a long time, I went to several nutritionists, did internet diets, tried to practice volleyball, soccer, basketball, martial arts, bodybuilding. My problem was always the same: I couldn’t keep what I started for very long. I would diet or exercise for two or three months and then stop.

In adult life, my diet got a lot worse. I drank 2 liters of soda a day and ate a snack practically every night. If I had a hot dog or a hamburger left, he was my breakfast. I really liked going to pizza rodízios and would eat up to 14 pieces. Food has become my refuge and my entertainment.

At this stage, overweight began to bother me for reasons of self-esteem. I was embarrassed and introverted, I didn’t feel safe to flirt, present a college paper, and speak in public.

Image: Personal archive

Not to mention that some day-to-day situations made me completely embarrassed, like buying clothes — it was a horror, nothing served me. I had difficulty getting through the turnstile on the bus and was uncomfortable and out of position in the plane’s seat.

At 25 and with 110 kg, I looked for a doctor to do the bariatric. He said that I still didn’t have the BMI (body mass index) needed to have the surgery through the health plan and encouraged me to lose weight with good nutrition and exercise. At the time, I was upset, but today I am grateful that I didn’t have the procedure.

Due to obesity, I started to have several health problems, such as high blood pressure, heartburn and burning in the stomach, headaches, insomnia, lack of mood, anxiety. I took three medications a day, one for high blood pressure, one for the stomach and another for headache.

Image: Personal archive

And it was the appearance of another disease associated with being overweight that motivated me to change habits. I had a gout attack and the doctor prescribed me a medication for continuous use. I stopped and thought: ‘I’m 33 years old, 122 kg and I go to the fourth medicine a day?’

So I said to myself: ‘That’s enough, it’s not enough. I got tired of my altered exams, taking medication, not having energy. I’m tired of this life, I’m tired of being fat.’

In June 2015, the first step of my move was to get it into my head that I would no longer go on a diet with a start and finish date, as I had done the other times. I was determined to change my lifestyle forever.

The second was identifying that I needed professional help, but that I should also be committed. I looked for a sports nutritionist who gave me food re-education and some basic guidelines to make good choices.

Image: Personal archive

My menu had boiled eggs for breakfast; nuts, fruits and milk for snacks; rice, beans, vegetables and meat, chicken or fish for lunch; and a protein with vegetables for dinner. Basically natural foods. I cut soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, sweets, pasta, snacks and industrialized products. In the beginning I felt like consuming these things, but the desire to change was greater.

The other step in my process was choosing a physical activity. I opted for walking, because I find it easier to start and get out of a sedentary lifestyle, and for the possibility of training alone. I walked 20 minutes a day on the shore, from Monday to Friday. I started with light walks and then began to intersperse with small jogs — that was why my passion for running was born. In the first month, the result was encouraging, less 8 kg on the scale.

I started doing weight training at the condo’s gym and hired a personal trainer. His support was essential both in training and in motivation. He had already been fat, which gave me an identification. In the second month I dried another 5 kg; in one year, 15 kg, reaching 107 kg.

In 2016, I participated in my first 5 km street running event. I couldn’t run the entire course: I ran 3 km and walked 2 km, but I crossed the finish line and won the participation medal, which became a symbol of a new life. The following week, I hired a racing advisor and started training regularly.

Image: Personal archive

After five years of process, I had a great evolution, I lost 42 kg, I participated in several street races, mountain trails, I did 13 half marathons (21,097 km) and two marathons (42.195 km), the last one now in October .

Something that always helped me a lot in keeping my commitment to training and eating well was creating some challenges — which I share on Instagram @quaseumexgordo, to motivate other people. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when gyms and parks closed, I started training at home on the treadmill and challenged myself to run 300 km in 40 days.

After important achievements, I still see myself under construction. A year ago, my weight ranged from 78 kg to 80 kg. I want to lose more fat, gain more muscle and run an ultramarathon.

Today, I no longer have health problems caused by obesity, I don’t take any more medication, I train five times a week and my diet is still regulated, based on proteins and low carbohydrates, but on the weekend I have the luxury of eating some junk food.

Running changed my life, both in terms of weight loss and emotionally. Sport taught me to be patient, control anxiety, be constant, overcome the challenges of physical activity and also of life, such as the loss of my mother and grandmother in 2020.

Changing and leaving the comfort zone is not easy, it is painful, painful, but then the pleasure of the reward passes and comes. If you also want to change habits in order to be healthier, do as I do: seek professional help, try to do an activity that you enjoy and always try to give your best. The benefits will be incredible’.

Do you want to lose weight? Receive a free training and diet plan in your email

Do you want to change habits, start exercising, eat healthier and lose weight? THE Live well prepared a series of newsletters with a training program and a diet to lose weight (this link has the box for you to register to receive them). By subscribing to the newsletter of #VivaBem Project, you will receive in your email, over 12 weeks, a complete and free plan with exercises, menus and tips to change your lifestyle, which will help you reach the goal of eliminating body fat, gaining muscle and, above all, adopting healthier habits. Follow our program and share your new healthier daily life and your results on social media with #ProjetoVivabem.