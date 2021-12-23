Facily: collective purchase startup is the newest Brazilian unicorn

Diego Dzodan, co-founder of Facily (Disclosure)

The group purchasing company Facily is the newest Brazilian startup to be valued at more than $1 billion – becoming a unicorn. The company announced this Wednesday (23) an extension of its Series D round worth $135 million.

The new figure adds to the $250 million announced in November and the training was led by Goodwater and Propus. Facily started three years ago as a social commerce platform — allowing users to band together to place large orders and get discounts. The business model is based on Chinese e-commerce.

In early December the From Zero to Top — entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney — had reported that the startup was valued at $850 million and was negotiating a new round that would make it a unicorn.

Facily grew its sales 46 times between January and October this year. In October alone, there were more than 7 million orders placed. According to the company, the new contribution will reinforce the investments already made in logistics and customer experience, in addition to supporting the company’s expansion plans in 2022.

“Our e-commerce models are American or European inspired. But the Chinese discovered models based on artificial intelligence and messaging. We saw how WeChat allowed you to use messaging between friends to place group orders directly with manufacturers. By cutting establishments as intermediaries, the price is much lower”, said Diego Dzodan, co-founder of Facily in an interview with Do Zero ao Topo about the idea of ​​the business.

