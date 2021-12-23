‘Fator Carlos Brazil’ weighs in and Vasco advances in negotiations for Corinthians; paulistas prioritize the hill

The moment in Colina is one of reformulation in the cast. After a wave of layoffs, Vasco is mobilizing in the market and has already announced four players to reinforce the squad aiming at the 2022 season. Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, left-back Edimar, defender Luís Cangá and defensive midfielder Yuri are already a reality in São Januário, however, this Wednesday (22), another negotiation in progress came to light.

It is the half Vitinho, from Corinthians. In conversations between Gigante and the São Paulo club, the loan is on the agenda. Vasco has advanced talks to close a deal in which Corinthians will give up the midfielder for a year. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

Vitinho joined the Corinthians professional team in February this year, and debuted during the Campeonato Paulista, still under the command of Vagner Mancini, with whom he did not have many opportunities. He only played seven games with the coach, but has been given more chances since Sylvinho’s arrival. He became more used in the 2021 Brasileirão, completing 22 rounds in all, with a goal scored.

The negotiation is being conducted by Carlos Brazil, the current football manager at Vasco, who for a month had been working at Corinthians as base director, which should facilitate conversations. Other possibilities appeared as competition to Vascão, but the Paulistas preferred to open negotiations with Cruz-Maltino, considering that Vitinho will have more chances and visibility in São Januário. In the dispute for the midfielder, Botafogo and Novorizontino emerged, which were soon discarded by the direction of Parque São Jorge.