FDA authorizes use of Pfizer’s oral antiviral against Covid-19

The US regulatory agency, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Wednesday authorized the emergency use of Pfizer’s oral antiviral against Covid-19, an important step in the fight against the pandemic as it gives millions of people access to treatment.

“This approval provides a new tool to combat Covid-19 at a critical time in the pandemic, when new variants are emerging,” FDA official Patrizia Cavazzoni said in a statement.

Understand:New antiviral pills are effective but not a replacement for Covid vaccine

The drug, known as Paxlovid, can be given to patients 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg who are at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19, according to the US agency.

Also according to the FDA, the pills must be taken every 12 hours for five days, starting shortly after the onset of symptoms. Its use, however, is subject to medical prescription.

Bullying:Anvisa receives ‘last warning’ as threat after release of Covid vaccines for children; see emails

The antiviral pill against Covid-19 is nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, according to Pfizer. Recent laboratory data also suggest that the drug maintains its efficacy against the rapidly spreading Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

No one in the study receiving Pfizer’s treatment died, compared with 12 deaths among those receiving placebo.

A rival pill developed by Merck, which is being analyzed by the agency, showed less effectiveness compared to Pfizer’s treatment. Merck’s drug, molnupirvir, reduced hospitalizations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk patients by about 30%.

The FDA also authorized the use of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld antibody cocktail earlier this month only for adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with the new coronavirus and have not recently been exposed to an infected individual, the regulator said.