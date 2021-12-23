Federal officials promise to start 2022 with pressure on Bolsonaro for readjustment – 12/23/2021 – Panel

Federal careers promise to start 2022 by putting pressure on Jair Bolsonaro for salary replacement. The increase reserved for federal police officers, but not yet formalized, caused discontent in other sectors.

Federal Revenue auditors, for example, began a move to hand over positions on Tuesday after the government and allies cut the agency’s resources and granted the increase to police officers.

The president of Fonacate, an association that represents employees from different areas of the public sector, Rudinei Marques, says that the fight for readjustment goes until the deadline that the federal government has to grant benefits of this type, up to six months before the election.

The Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers) brings together the associations of civil servants from various federal careers, among them the police officers themselves, who total about 200,000 public employees.

“The federal government can grant an adjustment up to 6 months before the election, that is, we have until the end of March to ensure something,” said Marques. Before approval, he said that he found the increase only for security careers strange and stated that the readjustment would “please 30,000 servers to displease 1 million”.

Although the National Congress has approved a reserve of R$ 1.7 billion for the government to grant adjustments to civil servants, it will be up to President Jair Bolsonaro to choose the recipients.

Dissatisfaction with the increase in police officers reaches other categories. Fábio Faiad, president of Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees), says that the measure would bring an unfair asymmetry because the starting salaries would be higher than the values ​​at the end of the career of BC servers.

UNDERSTAND THE BUDGET

Congress passed the budget for election year 2022 on Tuesday night, with a forecast of R$1.7 billion to grant an increase to 45,000 federal police officers — a request by President Jair Bolsonaro to please a of their support groups.

This is another move by Bolsonaro to improve his chances in next year’s dispute. The president also dribbled the spending ceiling to pay for Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that replaces Bolsa Família.

The Budget also includes a record electoral fund: there will be R$ 5.7 billion for next year’s dispute, R$ 3 billion more than was spent in 2018. The Café da Manhã podcast explains what is at stake.