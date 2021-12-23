Felipão says Ronaldo ‘opens doors’ for investments in Brazil

Luiz Felipe Scolari, in addition to being Cruzeiro’s coach between October 2020 and January 2021, led Ronaldo in the main moment of his career — winning the 2002 World Cup. Close to both, Felipão says he is “happy” with the reunion between the fox and the phenomenon.

“I was happy. If Ronaldo enters this business with a balanced situation, knowing that Cruzeiro has many difficulties, with this financial support, he is the first club [brasileiro] and the first person to make this investment, opening opportunities for other investors and other clubs, I’m happy”, analyzes the former Brazilian national team in an interview on the program Jogo Aberto, by Band, today (22).

Scolari has repeatedly highlighted the importance of Ronaldo and Cruzeiro being pioneers in this type of investment. The coach says, however, he hopes that “Brazilian law provides clubs and people who will make the investments with the necessary comfort so that they don’t get into trouble.”

“But I was happy because, it seems to me, through Ronaldo buying, we opened doors for foreign companies”, completes the 73-year-old coach.

Ronaldo’s purchase of Cruzeiro provides for an investment of R$400 million. The deal was announced last Saturday afternoon (18) during an online broadcast with the presence of the former player. The phenomenon was with the president of the Minas Gerais club, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, who confirmed the negotiation.