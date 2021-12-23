Fernando Miguel will not be Grêmio’s goalkeeper in 2022

Fernando Miguel should not play for Grêmio in 2022. The goalkeeper practically signed a contract with Fortaleza for 2022, there is a verbal agreement with the archer, who still had a relationship with Vasco until the end of next year and was on loan at Atlético-GO .

He was one of Dragão’s main players throughout the year, helping the team to confirm a spot in the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana. The red-black guy even wanted to renew his contract, but he preferred to go to a team that will play for Libertadores next year.

There were 54 games for Dragão in the year, arousing the interest of other clubs, including Grêmio. Now, with the end of his contract with Vasco, he will go to Ceará to play for the title with Marcelo Boeck, a goalkeeper trained at Internacional and one of the great names of Leão do Pici’s campaign.

Grêmio intends to sell one of its goalkeepers, be it Breno or Gabriel Chapecó. Whoever has a better proposal should leave and leave the squad. Thus, you avoid hassles with what to stay in the bank and the need to take turns.

So, one of the ideas would be to hire a veteran goalkeeper. Therefore, the name of Fernando Miguel was one of the speculated ones, which displeased a large part of the fans, who were not at all satisfied with the possibility. But, there weren’t even conversations, it was just a quick speculation.

More recently, Denis Abrahão backtracked and decided to deny the possibility of hiring a goalkeeper. However, this idea is not new and comes from the time of Felipão.

