Ferreira in São Paulo? Casares says that Grêmio ‘wants a lot of money’ and indicates the forward’s future

Ferreira is of interest to São Paulo and is one of Grêmio’s main assets, which needs to reduce payroll to compete in Series B

Making several moves in the ball market, the São Paulo has his eye on another player from the Guild: the attacker Ferreira.

The name of the striker appeals to everyone behind the scenes at Morumbi. However, the president of the São Paulo team, Julio Casares, says hiring is difficult.

According to the manager, by the way, the “trend” is that Ferreira goes to a European football team in this window.

“It is not possible to hire him. Grêmio wants a lot of money for Ferreirinha, and the tendency is for him to play in Europe“, said Casares, to the blog by Jorge Nicola on the portal Yahoo!.

The attacker’s termination fine is 8 million euros, or nearly R$52 million. This amount will hardly be paid by any Brazilian team.

Ferreira celebrates after scoring for Grêmio over Brasil de Pelotas RICHARD DUCKER/FramePhoto/Gazeta Press

Revealed by Grêmio himself, Ferreirinha is coming off a good season in 2021, with 14 goals and 13 assists in 52 matches.

It is worth remembering, however, that Immortal will need to significantly reduce its payroll, as it will have to compete in Serie B in 2022, with huge drops in revenue.

São Paulo, in turn, has already hit with the right-back Rafinha, ex-Grêmio, and is also close to an agreement with Alisson, another that must leave Porto Alegre.

The Morumbi team also showed interest in Douglas Costa, but conversations with the former Brazilian team have not yet progressed.