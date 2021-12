FESF-SUS opens a selection process with 178 vacancies in the area of ​​health for Maternal and Child in Ilhéus

Will open tomorrow (23), from 10 am, the registration of the new Simplified Selection Process of the State Family Health Foundation (Fesf – SUS) that manages the Hospital Materno Infantil Dr. Joaquim Sampaio in Ilhéus.

The selection aims to hire, for a fixed period, 178 professionals, plus a reserve record, for Higher Education, Medium and Medium Technician positions.

Vacancies are for: SOCIAL ASSISTANT – 30h, NURSE – 30h, INTENSIVE CARE NURSE – 30h, OBSTETRIC NURSE – 30h, PHARMACIST – 30h, PHYSICAL THERAPIST – 30h, PHYSICAL THERAPIST – 30h, SOUND THERAPIST – 30h, SOUND THERAPIST – 30h, PHYSICAL THERAPIST – 30h, PHYSICAL THERAPIST – 30h, SOUND THERAPIST – 30h, THERAPIST – 30h OCCUPATIONAL – 30h, ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – 40h, ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (PERFORMING AT SALVADOR HEADQUARTERS) – 40h, NURSING TECHNICIAN – 30h, INTENSIVE CARE TECHNICIAN – 30h, NURSING TECHNICIAN – 40h, DIET TECHNICIAN – 24h RADIO TECHNICIAN – 30h, CLINICAL ANALYSIS TECHNICIAN – 24h.

The period for registration will start from from 10 am on 12/23/2021 until 11:59 pm of the day 01/13/2022 (local time), through the email address:

www.fundacaocefetbahia.org.br/fesfsus/2021/hospital/ilheus/selecao_hospital.asp

To know the notice click here