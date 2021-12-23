Final decision by Jorge Jesus, fortune for signings, ‘lie’ by Braz, club-company: Flamengo’s latest

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Flamengo’s Wednesday (22) was very busy, especially in the “novela” by a new coach, with Jorge Jesus as the main protagonist of the day. If during the morning it was considered the possibility that “Mister” had given a “yes” to the team from Gávea, the scenario changed drastically hours later, and the search for the red-black board continues. Check out the highlights of the day:

Benfica speaks out after news of an alleged agreement between Flamengo and Jorge Jesus

After the wide repercussion of an alleged agreement between Fla and Jorge Jesus, Benfica officially took a stand, frustrating the plans of the rubro-negro fans. In a statement made on their official website, the Encarnados rejected a departure from “Mister”, and reiterated that the coach guaranteed full focus on the Portuguese team.

Flamengo projects fortune for new hires in three years

According to information from ESPN, Flamengo defined through its budget that a significant amount of R$390 million will be available for the next three years, with R$130 million for each season. The club, however, does not plan to invest the full amount in the market.

A target for Flamengo, Carvalhal breaks the silence on a meeting with club officers

One of the names quoted in recent weeks to take over Flamengo, coach Carlos Carvalhal broke the silence about an alleged meeting he would have had with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, rejecting having talked to the directors of Fla.

“Meeting? I do not know anything. And I have nothing to add to what I have already said on the subject”, he said.

Manager talks about the possibility of Flamengo becoming a club-company

Questioned by internet users about the possibility of Flamengo becoming a club-company, the chairman of the Board of Directors of Flamengo, BAP, ruled out that SAF becomes a reality in the future for the Gávea team.

“Cruzeiro became a company. Now it has an owner. Some asking that if it works, Flamengo would be at sporting risk? I don’t see it that way. I don’t just believe in one model for everyone. Flamengo is well structured, which allows us to be successful without necessarily having an owner”, said the director.

Paulo Fonseca cancels meeting with Flamengo and aims to go to the Premier League in 2022; understand

According to a survey by Torcedores.com, coach Paulo Fonseca canceled a meeting he would have with Flamengo’s board. Although he was the target of the rubro-negro team, the coach preached focus on a trip to the Old Continent, thus discarding the Brazilian team.

Jorge Jesus’ lawyer points out Marcos Braz’s “lie” involving the former Flamengo coach

A loyal squire to Jorge Jesus, lawyer Luís Miguel Henrique signaled that Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, would have lied about not rooting for Benfica to fall in the derby against Porto, perfect scenario for Jorge Jesus to be in a straight forward situation. for the team from Gávea.

“Probably, and despite being a person with an unbreakable ethics, Marcos Braz only lied once, when he said he is not rooting for Benfica to lose. It’s Flamengo’s desire to hire Jorge. He likes to work where they want him”, he told “CNN Portugal”.

Soap opera near the end? Without Jorge Jesus, Flamengo would have “yes” from two Portuguese coaches

After the decline of Jorge Jesus, Flamengo has two names in the crosshairs for its technical command, who would have already said “yes” to the attacks. According to journalist Pedro Almeida, Carlos Carvalhal and Paulo Sousa, although employees have already signaled positively about the possibility of taking over the Rio team in 2022.

