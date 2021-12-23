Final Fantasy VII PS Plus Remake: Download PS5 Upgrade

Update

Many players are struggling to upgrade via the PlayStation Store web. It is recommended to update through the PS5 digital store, go to the game page and look for the option “FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE upgrade for PS4 version owners”.

End of update.

Sony and Square Enix have released the PS Plus Final Fantasy VII Remake PlayStation 5 upgrade. Service members can download the update from PlayStation Store. The companies’ decision to release the update came after much criticism from players.

The next-gen upgrade for subscribers comes with a promotion of multiple game versions. The PS4 title is with 60% off, going from R$ 249.90 to R$ 99.96. The Intergrade edition — with improvements in PlayStation 5 and Yuffie’s DLC — costs R$ 195.94 (R$ 349.90 is the original price).

After a long period of exclusivity on Sony’s consoles, Final Fantasy VII Remake debuted on PC on the 16th. The desktop version, however, generated several criticisms from Digital Foundry. The channel even described the port as “awful”, due to the glitches and performance issues.

Final Fantasy VII Remake 3D Panel Almost Brings Red XIII to Reality

Square Enix created a 3D video of the RPG for a billboard in Japan and surprised everyone who passed through an avenue in Tokyo. The Red XIII character almost became real with technology as it looked like he could interact with people at any time. Look here!