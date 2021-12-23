Final Fantasy VII Remake Upgrade on PS5 for PS Plus Subscribers Now Available

Facebook

As previously announced by Square Enix, PS Plus users can now upgrade from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

In other words, if you redeemed the PS4 title in March when it was available on the PS Plus plan, you can now redeem the PS5 version that was not previously possible. It’s the first time something like this has happened on the PS Plus plan.

To do this, just access the following link (being logged in with the account that has the redeemed game). Remember that the upgrade basically offers the same game that already exists on PS4, but with improved graphics, better frame rate and resolution. Yuffie’s content, called the Episode Intermission, can be purchased as a DLC – which is even 25% off the PS Store.

If you have problems redeeming via the PS Store via the web, please do so directly from your PS5. Another important point: several users who upgraded via disk are reporting that they are unable to upgrade their PS Plus. Therefore, if you have already upgraded via disk in the past, you may have problems redeeming your upgrade. It is possible that this can be fixed, but for now the problem exists.

Description:

PlayStation 5 version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE.

* Updated 12/22/2021

* You are eligible to receive a free digital version of the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for PS5 if you already own (i) a PS4 digital version of the game or (ii) a PS4 disc version of the game, as well as a PS5 console with a disc drive (you will need to insert the disc whenever you want to download or play the digital version of the PS5 game). If you obtained FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE through PlayStation Plus monthly games, you must maintain an active PlayStation subscription Plus to get, download and play this PS5 update. Additional restrictions may apply.