Finally the 5G! Claro releases the use of the 2.3 GHz frequency in So Paulo and Brasilia

This Wednesday (22), the operator sure announced that it has made available the 5th generation of internet connection in the 2.3 GHz band in São Paulo and Brasília. These are the first capitals to receive the company’s frequency. According to the operator, the novelty initially arrives in the regions of Itaim and Vila Nova Conceição, in the capital of São Paulo. Claro also announced that the Marginal Pinheiros region should also receive the 2.3 GHz spectrum in the 1st quarter of 2022.

Already in Brasilia, the resource arrives in the North Wing region, where the first antenna with 2.3 Ghz active was installed in the federal capital. The company still promised other strategic points of Asa Sul and the Commercial Sector for the next few days. The signal release happened weeks after the auction of 5G spectra held in November by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). After activation, compatible cell phones measured speeds of 700Mbps, according to Claro.

Now, Claro customers with active plans and devices compatible with 5G technology in the 2300 MHz band are able to surf the new network, even faster, in these mentioned neighborhoods. The last test of the network was carried out at Stock Car. “It’s a wildcard spectrum, which can be used for both 5G and 4.5G, has high transmission capacity and adapts very well to the reality of capitals”, explained Claro’s CEO for Consumer and SMEs, Paulo Cesar Teixeira . It is worth remembering that the Ministry of Communications forecasts that all Brazilian capitals receive the 5G network by mid-June 2022. The new connection technology promises to revolutionize internet usage in the world.