find out what it can be! ~ Easy Kitchen

Cracks on the feet are common conditions, but very unwanted and knowing the causes is essential to prevent this situation. So today, here at Home Sweet Home, you will see what are the main reasons for having cracked feet!

Causes of cracked feet

The appearance of cracks in the feet can be one or more factors. The causes of inconvenient brands are the most diverse, from simpler problems to solve, such as dehydration, to more serious health problems, such as diabetes, check it out!

Dehydration

This is one of the best known causes, water is a fundamental element for all the reactions that occur in our body, including to hydrate the skin and ensure that it has a smooth and healthy appearance.

However, when we don’t drink enough water, the skin soon begins to show effects, one of which is dryness and cracking of the feet.

Overweight

When we are overweight, it is normal that there are manifestations in the body, such as cracks. This happens because of the impact of a greater weight on the ground, where the body naturally tries to defend itself by thickening the skin on the soles of the feet!

shoes

The constant use of open and very low shoes, such as flip-flops and flats or spending a lot of time barefoot is a classic cause of cracks in the feet, due to the pressure exerted between the body and the floor, it is always necessary to use insoles or protectors !

excessive sweating

When we wear closed shoes for a long time, especially in warmer climates, our feet sweat a lot. This condition ends up favoring the proliferation of fungi, which dry and peel the skin of the feet, being known as ringworm.

Thyroid problems

The thyroid is a gland responsible for producing many hormones that regulate important body functions, including substances that interfere with skin hydration. So if there’s a problem with the thyroid, it’s possible to notice bodily signs like dehydration, which implies cracked feet.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a very feared disease for uncontrolled blood sugar levels, a situation that causes many problems, including dryness of the skin, especially in the limbs and extremities, as in the case of the feet.

This is because the blood sugar concentration is so high that it starts to damage the nerves, and dry and cracked feet can easily result in sores, after all, who has never seen the famous diabetic foot?

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, which forms a kind of scale and spots on the body due to the accumulation of cells, which favors the dryness of the skin as a whole, including the feet.

If you notice that your feet are cracking a lot, it is worth visiting a doctor to assess the condition and investigate the presence of any disease!

