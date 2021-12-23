find out which are the most drawn dozens

It’s just over a week before the draw for the 2021 Turning Mega, which has the award accumulated in BRL 350 million, the highest value ever paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. One tactic for those interested in becoming a millionaire in 2022 is to check which are the dozens most drawn in the federal competition.

According to Caixa, among the Mega da Virada competitions, the number 10 is the most drawn. Since the beginning of the award, in 2009, he has already came out four times.

Then there is a tie between four dozen: 03, 05, 20 and 36. Each of them has been drawn three times.

Third place is occupied by another tie, formed by 16 dozen who have already left twice each. They are: 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58.

In addition to the most frequent ones, there are also those that were never drawn in Mega da Virada: 7, 8, 9, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60.

How does Mega da Virada work

Bets have been cleared since the last day November 16th and can be performed until 5 pm on the day December 31th this year. The player who chooses the six numbers drawn from among the 60 available wins the prize, and it is also possible to win the amount in the event of a match between five or four numbers.

To bet on any of the Caixa lottery stores throughout Brazil, the process is simple. All you have to do is fill in one of the paper slips arranged in the units, choose six numbers from the 60 available, for the simple bet, and pay the amount of BRL 4.50.

Subtitle:

In all, the player must mark six numbers on the bet. Photograph:

Shutterstock

In addition, the player can choose the ‘Surprise’ mode, in which the system itself sets the bet numbers automatically. Either randomly or with your own choice, there is the possibility to place several bets for the same draw.

How it works and how to make the pool

As individual bets increase for Mega da Virada, so do attempts to win the prize in a group. Anyone wishing to start a ‘sweepstakes’ should keep in mind that this modality is only carried out in person, at lottery outlets, and the numbers can be chosen in the same way as the common bet.

In this scenario, a quota with receipt is generated for each participant in the game, precisely to enable redemption in the future.

The minimum value is R$10, with the quotas costing at least R$5. The Box stipulates that at least two quotas must be included, with a maximum of 100.

How to play over the Internet?

Don’t want to leave home to bet? The option is to do the process through the Loterias Caixa website or through the application of the same name, both safe and monitored by the bank in question. Currently, there are versions available for both Android and iOS systems.

The first step in online betting is to state that the person on the other side of the screen is over 18 years old. Then, a registration must request the user’s CPF number and a six-digit password, which can be used for future games.

Once the data is filled in, it’s time to select the guesses for the contest and, soon after, include the order in the system’s betting cart.

Payment, so far, can only be made by credit card, with a minimum value of R$30 and a maximum of R$945.