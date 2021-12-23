Flight MH17: prosecution calls for life in prison for accused – News

Dutch prosecutors have asked for life in prison for the four men accused of shooting down the plane of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 in eastern Ukraine. Suspects are tried in absentia for the death of the 298 people on board.

The downed plane took off from Amsterdam’s Schipol airport, bound for Kuala Lumpur, in July 2014 and flew over a conflict zone. This week, prosecutors concluded the argument, but the verdict is not expected to be announced until the end of 2022.

The four suspects are Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Igor Girkin and Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, all senior cadres of pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine accused of shooting down the aircraft with a BUK surface-to-air missile.

“We call for suspects Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko to be sentenced to life in prison for their responsibility in the plane crash, which killed these 298 people,” prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks told the judges.

gun smuggling

The indictment claims that the four suspects played a central role in obtaining the BUK surface-to-air missile system, with the likely objective, according to the prosecution, of bringing down a Ukrainian military plane.

“If that was their intention, it doesn’t change anything because they continue to be accused of a criminal act,” prosecutors said.

At the hearing, in a maximum security court near Schipol airport, the prosecution declared that the fact that they missed the target makes no difference, given the evidence that they committed a crime.

Also according to the indictment, Dutch law makes no distinction between military and civil aircraft.

“Any violence against aviation must be severely punished,” the prosecution said.

International investigators claim that the BUK missile was transferred from a Russian military base to a part of eastern Ukraine held by pro-Moscow separatists. The weaponry would be used against Kiev’s forces.

Victims’ representatives commemorate the prosecutors’ request.

“It’s what we expected,” Piet Ploeg, representative of the Vliegramp MH17 foundation, told AFP. This 71-year-old man lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew in the incident.

Anton Kotte, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson, said he was happy with the result.

“There were 80 children on board (…). It’s scary,” he said.

The hearings took place at a time of increasing tension over the Ukraine conflict, following accusations by Western countries that Moscow is planning an invasion.

Kiev has faced a pro-Moscow insurgency in two separatist regions since 2014, the year the Kremlin annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Moscow denies having a contingent on the Ukrainian border, but Western countries have warned that they will adopt strong sanctions in the event of an attack.

The best-known defendant is 49-year-old Girkin, known by the pseudonym Strelkov, which means “sniper” in Russian. He was one of the main commanders of the separatists at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Dubinsky, 57, is accused of belonging to the Russian intelligence services, and Pulatov, 53, was a Russian special forces soldier reporting to Dubinsky.

Kharchenko, 48, is said to have led a separatist unit in eastern Ukraine.

Girkin told Russian agency Interfax on Wednesday that he is not surprised by the prosecutors’ condemnation request.

“If they could ask for the death penalty, they would have asked for it,” he said.

Prosecutors criticized the attitude of the suspects, who, in their absence from the court, showed “contempt” for the victims’ families, and mentioned the fear that violent acts would be repeated.

Prosecutors also claimed that after the plane was shot down, the anti-aircraft battery was hidden.

“To this day, they continue to try to hide their participation,” they said.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Digna van Boetzelaer, told AFP that the evidence is “convincing and plentiful”.

According to Dutch media outlets, lawyers for Pulatov, who denies involvement in the incident, are asking for his acquittal and declaring that the evidence presented is “incomplete”.

Shortly before the hearing, the head of Russian diplomacy, Serguei Lavrov, criticized, on the RT network, the attitude of the United States. The minister mentioned a double standard by Washington, which in early 2014 asked its airlines not to fly over Russian territory near the Ukrainian border, where Moscow was carrying out military maneuvers.

“But in July 2014, when there was a real war in the Donbass, nobody closed its airspace,” he criticized.

