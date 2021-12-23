Flu outbreak fills health units in Natal – 12/22/2021 – News

The health system in the metropolitan region of Natal is unable to respond to the new flu wave that has infected part of the population at the end of the year. The State Department of Public Health (Sesap) emphasizes the importance of taking the vaccine against influenza. In Parnamirim, the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) only treats serious cases. At the Satellite City UPA, the wait for medical attention is longer than four hours, on average.

James Rocha Satellite City UPA was full yesterday afternoon, with a wait of up to 6 hours. Servers said cases are flu

Tribuna do Norte sought to establish contact with representatives of the state and municipal health secretariats, but received no response from either agency. By note, Sesap confirmed the increase in the number of cases and informed that the population should seek vaccination posts or the unit closest to their home to ensure immunization, with the elderly being the priority group, in addition to health professionals and the so-called immunosuppressed, people with the most vulnerable body defenses.

In December, in Rio Grande do Norte, 93 cases of Influenza A were registered, 37 of which were identified as H3N2. However, the few officially confirmed cases are in contrast to the high demand at service centers.

The goal of vaccination in Rio Grande do Norte is 90% of the target population, formed by 1,295,751 people. So far, 80% of them have been vaccinated, according to the RN + Vaccine platform.

Those who have already received the dose this year do not need a second vaccination, only next year starting in May.

The above-average number of flu cases filled the main service centers in the capital and began to affect Parnamirim, which imposed restrictions on UPA Nova Esperança, in addition to having formal problems with replacing staff at Hospital Márcio Marinho.

Parnamirim’s assistant secretary, Luciana Guimarães, confirms an above-average demand, which led the UPA to overcrowding. “As the units in neighboring municipalities are suffering in the same way, we have difficulty transferring some cases. And when we don’t find the doors of other institutions open, we lose the capacity to treat new patients”, she said, at a press conference held yesterday afternoon.

This was the main reason for the UPA to have limited its service this Wednesday (22). In the afternoon, cashier Francisca Josenilda da Silva sought the service, as she has a sick child and husband and presents with symptoms such as fever, diarrhea and vomiting. In addition to accompanying sick family members, Josenilda also carried an eleven-month-old daughter in her arms. “The way is to look for assistance in Natal”, she said, frustrated.

The Nova Esperança UPA has 28 beds, but 37 patients are hospitalized in the structure that has 28 beds. Due to the current situation, only emergency patients will be treated at the facility. Luciana Guimarães says she is unable to refer patients to the Walfredo Gurgel hospital, in Natal, such as trauma or cardiac cases, which would alleviate the flow of care in Parnamirim. “But what calls our attention most are the cases of patients with respiratory syndrome. The increase in cases is well above the average”, she emphasizes.

At this moment, there is a patient in the UPA with Covid-19. The Undersecretary notes that the pandemic situation is better, but does not relieve the managers of the responsibility to continue monitoring the situation.

James Rocha Francisca Josenilda da Silva sought the UPA Nova Esperança. Unit is overcrowded and will only deal with serious cases now

Still in Parnamirim, there is a lack of personnel at the Márcio Marinho hospital. According to the also Undersecretary of Health, Magno Lima, the administration is prevented from renewing contracts for professionals who were there due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As there was a drop in the number of cases, they were dismissed. At the same time, professionals who have been approved in public examinations are being called in to fill their vacancies. There is a lack of pharmacist, but there is no vacancy stipulated by the most recent competition for this type of professional. Still, other forms of hiring can be implemented.

The recommendation not to hire new professionals, justifies the management, came from the Public Ministry. The institution advises that contracts should only be closed if the increase in cases is evident.

Among those approved in the last public examination of the city, 127 professionals must be summoned and the Health Department will implement a new logistics to call them.

Despite the problems, the possibility of suspending care at the municipal hospital was denied.

“All health care units in Parnamirim have doctors and primary care is our gateway,” assured Luciana Guimarães. She also guaranteed that, for the needs of Parnamirim, those summoned by competition will provide enough to meet the demand.

Satellite City UPA

A crowded waiting room and waiting times that can last up to six hours is what awaits the citizen looking for assistance at the Satellite City UPA.

Self-employed Joseane Soares da Silva was accompanying her boyfriend and asked the attendant to have “a little patience” and wait around three to four hours. Joseane’s boyfriend threw up on the sidewalk, but still, he was waiting his turn.

Severina Amâncio, on the other hand, took her teenage son, who arrived at the UPA at 10 am, and at 4:15 pm was still in screening to be effectively assisted.

In the UPA ordinance, the servers confirm that the largest number of cases is formed by “flu outbreak”

For at least three days, passersby in Satellite City say, the UPA has been overcrowded.

