Flu Outbreak Lights New Warning and Health Stocks Fall on Stock Exchange: Is Negative Pressure Exaggerated?

If the concern with the omicron variant of Covid-19 was not enough, the unexpected flu outbreak in large cities in Brazil has been a new source of concern in the health area, putting pressure on the public network and hospitals – in addition to the sector’s shares on the Stock Exchange .

The day before, Hapvida’s shares (HAPV3) fell 3.2%, to R$ 11.05, following a low in the session this Thursday (23).

Yesterday, the company highlighted a “significant” increase in care for patients with “symptoms typical of viruses” in recent weeks, which could have a potential impact on the claim in the fourth quarter.

On December 20, Hapvida registered, within its own network, 14 thousand urgent and emergency calls related to respiratory syndromes, compared to 7,000 registered on March 15, the previous peak obtained during the second wave of covid-19. The company also said that this trend could negatively impact medical costs in the fourth quarter.

Shares from other companies, such as Qualicorp (QUAL3) and NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3), the latter in the process of merging with Hapvida, also declined (-2.5%), as did Rede D’Or (RDOR3), in low of 5.7%.

Rafael Barros, health analyst at XP, pointed out that the effect of Ômicron and the flu should pressure the costs of healthcare companies. “The reading the market may be having is that this could delay the recovery of these companies,” with rising costs, he told Reuters. The analyst pointed out that hospital stocks also fell as they were tainted by the slump in the industry as a whole.

Analysts at Itaú BBA, while pointing out that yesterday’s statement had negatively impacted the share of Hapvida (and other assets in the sector), see the market’s reaction as excessive.

“That’s because, for now, we haven’t seen this increase in emergency room consultations, leading to an increase in admissions, which would be more harmful to the company’s loss ratio in the short term”, they assess. They point out that, according to Hapvida, this outbreak has similar implications to the viral outbreaks that occurred in the Northeast region of the country in the pre-pandemic period, which generated more consultations and more tests, but with a low rate of hospitalization. BBA follows with a recommendation equivalent to the purchase for Hapvida’s assets, with a target price of R$18 for 2022.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, highlighted some data presented by the National Health Agency (ANS) for November that it considered slightly negative for health plan operators.

Analysts pointed out that diagnostic testing increased (12% versus November 2019) after a drop in

October (down 1%), likely due to the flu outbreak and higher ongoing elective procedures related to the backlog created during the pandemic. Exams represent about 20% of total costs.

Bed occupancy in vertical operators was stable in the monthly variation at 73%, in line with pre-pandemic November 2019, with the number of beds also stable at 14.8 thousand. Hospitalizations represent about 45% of total medical costs.

Consultations in emergency rooms, however, increased again, 5% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020 for the first time (a 6% increase in the monthly variation in November on top of a 4% increase in the monthly variation in October) , due to the recent increase in influenza A cases. These consultations represent only 4% of medical costs, but generally require other procedures such as medication, which should almost double that number, in the assessment of the BBI.

“We see these numbers as slightly negative for health plan operators, due to the greater number of visits to emergency units and maintenance of diagnostic tests at higher levels. This, on the other hand, is slightly positive for hospitals and positive for diagnostic labs (which should mean solid and sustained revenue growth, as seen in the third quarter of 2021)”, point out BBI analysts.

They believe that these trends should intensify in the coming months due to the outbreak that started in Rio de Janeiro and that is spreading to other states.

Despite slightly negative news for fourth quarter results from names such as Hapvida, NotreDame and SulAmérica (SULA11), BBI analysts maintained their preference for operators over providers, given the prospect of even better profits for 2022.

At 11:48 am (Eastern time) of the session this Thursday, HAPV3 shares fell 3.26%, to R$ 10.69, GNDI3 shares had a decrease of 3.40%, to R$ 61.35, while the SULA11 assets were down 4.59%, at R$24.71. QUAL3 was down 3.51%, to R$ 15.65, while RDOR3 had a milder drop, of 0.77%, to R$ 42.42.

