Fluminense ends negotiations by Ricardo Goulart: “We chose not to continue”, says Mário Bittencourt | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense withdrew from negotiations to hire Ricardo Goulart, free on the market since he split with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China. After another day of conversations, the club understood that the 30-year-old attacking midfielder’s fatigue would take even longer to analyze the proposals the player has received, including some from abroad. In a hurry to plan the next season, President Mário Bittencourt decided to close the negotiation. Contacted by the report, the manager spoke to the ge about the situation:

– We made a proposal within our possibilities. The fatigue of the player and the player received and were left to evaluate. They didn’t even make a counterproposal because the athlete is still evaluating other professional possibilities, which is his right. We understand this market issue perfectly, but due to the financial planning we have and the pre-season planning, we needed to define it as soon as possible. Therefore, we chose not to continue with the negotiation and we are grateful for the cordial way that the athlete received us and treated us – said Mário to the ge.

1 of 2 Ricardo Goulart in action for Hebei Fortune, China — Photo: Stringer/ImagineChina/AFP Ricardo Goulart in action for Hebei Fortune, China — Photo: Stringer/ImagineChina/AFP

In addition to Fluminense, Ricardo Goulart was also sought out by teams from Turkey, including Besiktas, from the Middle East and the United States. The former Cruzeiro e Palmeiras player is in no hurry to define the future.

Fluminense had set up a project to seduce Ricardo Goulart and presented it to his manager, Paulo Pitombeira, last week. The tricolor idea was to offer a longer contract period, with the possibility of participating in marketing actions, the promise of a competitive team to dispute titles in 2022 and the status of one of the stars of the cast. The Rio club was waiting for an answer, at least a counterproposal this week. However, with the absence of definition, he decided to leave the business.

After seven years in Chinese football, except for a four-month loan at Palmeiras in 2019, Goulart is looking to change his pace. He returned with his family to Brazil last month and had been training on his own in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, his hometown and where he has a home and a field at his disposal. Over the weekend, he enjoyed vacation days in Fernando de Noronha with his wife and a couple of friends, but he has already returned to his hometown.

