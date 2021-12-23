For Anac, release for resumption of flights by ITA ‘will not be a trivial decision’ | Companies

Even with the interest in resuming its operations in February of next year, the Itapemirim Air Transport (ITA) may find it difficult to fulfill this plan. Members of National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) understand that the release “will not be a trivial decision”, according to the Value found out.

The complexity involved in releasing commercial flights from ita is officially admitted by the agency. Through its press office, the Anac informed that the company will need to “demonstrate operational capacity and reach adequate levels of safety and provision of services to passengers” in order to be able to fly and sell tickets again.

The interest in returning to operate has been expressed by executives from the ita in statements to the press and in official letters to the Procon-SP. To the consumer protection agency, the airline – which belongs to the Itapemirim Group, in judicial recovery — set the date of February 17 to return to the market.

THE ita it has still not been able to repair all the damage caused to customers since it announced, on Friday (17), the temporary stoppage of its operations – and then it had the Air Operator Certificate (COA) suspended by Anac.

Information of the process that is processed in the Anac indicate that the ita had 513 scheduled flights from the date of suspension of flights, the last 17th, until the next December 31st. These are trips that would depart from the Guarulhos (SP), Galeão (RJ), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE) and Salvador (BA) airports. In this period, according to the company’s accounts, 45,800 passengers would have to file a request for reimbursement of the cost of tickets or relocation in seats from other companies.

In addition ita cannot provide information requested by Anac about the consequences of the crisis experienced by the company. This involves presenting the list of canceled flights and affected passengers, the list of passengers who were re-accommodated on other flights, in addition to informing if they offered another mode of transport, rebooking the ticket for a flight on another date, full refund or credit for future use.

The regulatory agency even demanded of the ita an “action plan” detailing the emergency measures to be implemented. So far, much of this information has not been delivered, which generated a notice of infraction of R$ 17.5 thousand against the company.