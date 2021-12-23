Former Flemish arrested for non-compliance with protective measure and aggression

Credit: Disclosure – Flamengo

Revealed by Flamengo’s youth teams and with extensive shooting in world football, former player Fabiano Monteiro de Oliveira was arrested this Wednesday (22) suspected of having failed to comply with a protective measure and assaulting his ex-wife.

A team led by the delegate Viviane Costa, head of the Police Service for Women in the West Zone, in Nova Iguaçu (RJ), went to the place where the former Fla player was, thus carrying out the arrest. According to police information, Fabiano Oliveira was arrested and will continue to be detained.

There is a projection that he will be transferred this Thursday (23) to the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, in Bangu, West Zone.

Born of Flamengo’s base, the forward was raised to the professional of the Gávea team in 2004. In the two following years, Fabiano had a greater sequence, reaching almost 50 games and eight scored goals. Later, the rubro-negro loaned the athlete to Goiás.

After a season in the Esmeraldian team, he began to tread steps in European football, being transferred to Nacional, from Portugal, for two seasons, in addition to Giresunsport and Boluspor, both from Turkey. In 2015, the athlete returned to Brazilian football, passing through Tigres do Brasil and Portuguesa-RJ.

READ TOO:

Portuguese newspaper shows Braz’s presence at the home of Jorge Jesus and director of Fla rebate

Denilson criticizes Flamengo and Jorge Jesus’ posture in negotiations: “It’s boring”

To get Jorge Jesus out of Benfica, Fla needs to pay nearly R$40 million

Sport negotiates permanence of former Flamengo striker; player was not registered in 2021

Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool and much more: see the agenda for this Wednesday (22)

Inter and Grêmio enter the dispute for Victor Luis, from Palmeiras

Crespo threatens to go to FIFA after São Paulo does not pay contract termination

Inter and Grêmio enter the dispute for Victor Luis, from Palmeiras