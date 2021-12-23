French Armed Forces Order 169 H160M Helicopters From Airbus Helicopters – Air & Naval Defense

Marignane, December 22, 2021 – Direction générale de l’armement (DGA) signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for the development and acquisition of the H160M under the Hélicoptère Interarmées Léger (HIL) program. The contract includes the development of several prototypes and the delivery of a first batch of 30 aircraft (21 for the Army, 08 for the Navy and 01 for the Air Force). The French Ministry of Armed Forces plans to order a total of 169 H160M, or Guépard, as it will be known to the French armed forces. Deliveries will begin in 2027 with the French army.

“Guépard is the result of ten years of close cooperation with the DGA and the French Armed Forces,” said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters. “The H160M will bring new capabilities to the military as it adapts to modern warfare thanks to its greater connectivity, maneuverability, low acoustics and a fully integrated support system. Having the French Armed Forces, a world reference, as our launch customer for the H160M is extremely valuable.”

The first of a new generation of helicopters, the H160M is derived from the EASA certified H160. It benefits from a low operating cost and optimized flight safety. The H160 is designed to be a modular helicopter, allowing its military version, with a single platform, to perform missions ranging from command infiltration to air interception, fire support and anti-ship warfare to meet the needs of the army. , the Navy and Air Force. To ensure a high level of availability while reducing operating costs, the H160M’s service and support needs were taken into account from the beginning of the design phase. Innovative and streamlined, the H160M’s support is based on exploring data through analytics.

Airbus Helicopters will guarantee a high level of availability through an innovative maintenance contract. Airbus Helicopters is committed to innovative aircraft maintenance and availability management through a dedicated organization that has proven to be successful. This organization was introduced with the global support contract signed in 2020 for the French Cougar and Caracal fleet and has led to a significant increase in aircraft availability.

Tests conducted in the Moroccan desert in July 2021 demonstrated the efficiency of the H160’s filtration system in protecting Safran Arrano engines against ingestion of sand. The desert tests also demonstrated the effectiveness of the automatic flight control system during take-off and landing operations with limited visibility due to sand clouds. The H160M will be ready to operate in the harshest conditions.

The military version of the H160 will be more discreet than previous helicopters with a reduced acoustic signature made possible by the Blue Edge propellers. The stability, maneuverability and automatic flight control system of the H160 will be essential features for the military version. The H160M will be equipped with Airbus Helicopters’ HForce weapons system, a modular and incremental solution that allows the use of a wide variety of weapons. The equipment will also include a winch and arm for Fast-Rope.

The H160M Guépard will be equipped with the Safran Euroflir 410 electro-optical system, the Thales FlytX cabin avionics suite and the AirMaster C radar. Pilots will be able to use the HMD Thales TopOwl. Guépard will also carry a self-protection package, a satellite communication system and a tactical data link system. The weapons package will include the MBDA ANL anti-ship missile, axial and door-mounted machine guns.