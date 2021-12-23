Fuchsia OS to replace Android in Samsung phones, insiders say

Samsung works to replace Android with Fuchsia OS, pointed out influential informants Dohyun Kim and Ice Universe on Twitter on Wednesday (22). In development since 2016 and still without an official presence on any cell phone, the new operating system was only released for the first generation Nest Hub, but without introducing any major new features.

The rumor that Samsung will opt for Fuchsia OS at some point is very old. In May, insider Ice Universe had commented that the South Korean manufacturer would adopt the mysterious operating system in its devices, but did not specify that the Android would be left behind.

Samsung: Hello Fuchsia! 👋 (Don’t be too excited. It will take a few years for Samsung to adopt it.) https://t.co/LLwFqqS0Bu — Dohyun Kim 🎄 (@dohyun854) December 22, 2021

This time, however, the mood is farewell: the leaker Dohyun Kim commented that Samsung would be about to “say goodbye” to Android and embrace Fuchsia OS. The transition process would take a few years to complete and, for now, nothing is known about what this new software base would provide as advantages for the brand’s devices.

What is Fuchsia OS like?

In terms of features, Fuchsia OS is nothing new compared to other Google operating systems. The state of the operating system until the official launch in the Nest Hub line was so rudimentary that it was suspected that it was just an experimentation and development platform.

However, the main difference between Fuchsia and Android is the kernel, the basis of the operating system. While the Robot System is supported by Linux, Fuchsia OS is built on the Zircon microkernel, this one written in C language and originally designed for embedded systems.

The second generation of Nest Hub was left out of the update (Image: Press Release/Google)

When the system was released for the first generation Nest Hub, the lack of new features took many people by surprise. The user experience was the same as Cast OS (based on Linux), with the same interface, tools and resources.

Samsung won’t be the only one

If Android is with days numbered in the Samsung ecosystem, it wouldn’t be long before other brands followed the same path. If OS replacement is touted as a big news, migration will likely become a trend in the industry quickly.

But considering that even Google apparently faces this transition with caution, it would take a long time for Fuchsia OS to become a standard in the mobile market — that is, bigger than Android currently is. Perhaps, the system coexists with its “older brother” for some time as it takes root in the segment.

