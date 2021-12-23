Full tank consumes more? See myths and truths when filling up your car – 12/22/2021

When it comes to car fueling, almost everyone has a trick or a little rule. There are people who only walk with an empty tank so the car is lighter and thus save fuel. Others prefer to have a full tank to protect themselves from fuel increases. But, after all, what is the best way to fill the tank from the experts’ point of view?

For Marcelo Alves, professor of the Mechanical Engineering course at USP Polytechnic, the priority when choosing the best way to supply the car should be the fuel pump.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

“In more modern vehicles an electric motor-driven pump is used. Depending on the pump installation project, in a tank with very little fuel, the pump motor can heat up more and this can lead to a reduction in service life.” alert the teacher.

According to Marcelo, other problems can compromise the pump’s operation, such as the suction of solid residues from contamination in the fuel, which can be facilitated when the tank is empty.

“Another point that must be considered is the risk of a dry failure due to unreliable indication of the fuel level. The driver believes that there is a greater amount of fuel, and in fact there isn’t”, says the professor at USP.

Myths and truths

Some people believe they are making the best choice by keeping the car on a full tank, as this would put less strain on the fuel pump. On the other hand, there are those who prefer to wait for the tank to empty to fill up again, so it would always be with fresh fuel.

The lines of reasoning may even be good, but in practice the engineer Erwin Franieck, director of the SAE4Mobility Institute, says that these concepts do not make much difference. He explains that, in order to find the ideal form of supply, it is necessary to understand the type of use of the driver.

“When you talk about a car that runs constantly, consuming two tanks a month, for example, there’s not much difference between filling it several times or waiting for it to go down. Because there’s no time to force the pump, nor for the fuel to get old. it can’t be to run always with very little fuel. That does overload the system”, says the engineer.

For those who leave the car stopped for long periods, above 15 days, the recommendation is to keep the tank full.

“The less contact the fuel has with the air, the better the quality afterwards, as there will be no oxidation. In this case, I also recommend using fuels with good resistance to oxidation, such as ethanol or gasoline with additives. However, if the journey is longer , last a year, for example, the best thing is to remove all the fuel from the tank”, advises the specialist.

And consumption?

Professor Marcelo Alves points out as a curious point the fact that many people justify walking in the reserve to save weight and, consequently, fuel. “This reduction in transported mass would have the effect of reducing fuel consumption. However, I do not have quantitative data on this effect and I do not know of studies in which it has been verified”, he ponders.

Engineer Erwin Franieck is straightforward when he says “the fuller the tank, the more fuel you use.” According to him, if the intention is exclusively to privilege consumption, despite the vehicle’s mechanics, having less fuel in the tank would be the choice. However, the economy is not so expressive, it is important to weigh what is more expensive: the fuel or repair of the entire tank system.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Cars