Galaxy S22: Images reveal design differences between series models and S Pen colors

We’ve already seen an official rendering confirm the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which can also be called the Galaxy S22 Note, as it must have a compartment for the S Pen. Now AndroidHealines has received MobileFun mockup images, which compare the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra/Note and even reveal the new S Pen colors that should accompany the more powerful model.

Starting with the S Pen, the leak shows that the stylus pen should come in 4 colors with the Galaxy S22 Ultra: black, white, dark red and green.

Above you can see one of the leaked images showing the compartment for the S Pen in a Galaxy S22 Ultra concept. Note that the devices shown in the images are not real, but they show what the design of all devices in the series should look like, as they were created by retailer MobileFun, who had access to them in advance.

Above you can see a comparison between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where the new model should be slightly larger than the current generation. The biggest similarity is in the camera module with sensors aligned in the same way, but with major improvements. Below is a comparison showing the S22 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S20 Ultra:

There are even screenshots showing the entire series with the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra side by side:

In them we can note that the S22 Plus must be much larger than the standard model, which may please those who prefer a compact smartphone. The S22 Ultra should be much larger and with straighter edges.

Above we can see that mockups indicate that the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus should adopt rounded edges as in the Galaxy S21 series, while the S22 Ultra will have a differentiated look more optimized for the S Pen enclosure. The Galaxy S22 line is expected to be announced in February 2022, scheduled for release in the same month.

