Galo is considering selling a mall for R$ 350 million to reduce debt

Atlético’s debt has already exceeded R$1.3 billion and the club projects that the amount will be approximately R$340 million by the end of 2026. One of the ways to reduce the amount is through the sale of the Diamond Mall shopping mall, that is, , 49.9% of the percentage that the club still holds in the enterprise.

The shopping center was built on the same site as the former Antônio Carlos stadium, used by the team between the 1920s and 1950s. Located in Lourdes, one of the noblest neighborhoods in Belo Horizonte (central-southern region of the capital of Minas Gerais), the mall is now brought in nearly R$300 million to the club.

In 2017, Atlético approved the sale of 50.1% of the project to build the MRV Arena. But as the transaction took place months later, the club received more than R$290 million for the deal.

The sale of the part of the mall that still belongs to Atlético was once again the subject of the club’s deliberative council last night (21). Galo’s advisors met to consider the club’s budget for 2022. The document states the possibility of negotiating the shopping center for R$ 350 million. With the money, Atlético would be able to pay part of the debts and even negotiate outstanding amounts to obtain a reduction in interest.

The deliberative council approved the budget, which foresees a turnover of R$ 821 million in case of sale of the mall. However, the matter will still be discussed in a new meeting. But it’s not a simple thing to happen. it will take a great deal of effort from the executive board to be able to mobilize the club’s advisors. Any sale of Atlético property must be approved by two-thirds of the deliberative council.

Without considering the sale of Diamond Mall, Alvinegro’s budget for 2022 forecasts revenues of BRL 471 million, of which BRL 447 million will be used exclusively in football.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.