Gasoline and ethanol prices record new reduction at pumps

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Gasoline and ethanol prices record new reduction at pumps 1 Views

You gasoline and ethanol prices had a fall in the first weeks of December, it shows the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL). This is the first reduction in fuel prices since April this year, when they came out at R$ 5.699 and R$ 4.565 per liter, respectively.

Read more: Bolsonaro may release gas vouchers as ‘Christmas gift’; know the rules

Sold at an average of R$ 6.915 at Brazilian service stations, gasoline decreased by 0.16%. Ethanol, on the other hand, came out for R$ 5.843, 0.17% less than in the previous month.

The North region was the only one that did not follow the trend. There, a liter of gasoline became 0.25% more expensive, while ethanol started to cost 1.18% more.

“Considering the consecutive increases in recent months, which reached more than 7%, for both gasoline and ethanol, we have a period of respite in the pace of increase, with an important moment of small decline in average prices, which should directly influence the pockets of Brazilians, with the exception of northerners”, says Douglas Pina, Head of Urban Market at Edenred Brasil.

“It is noteworthy that, except for the state of Goiás, in the 70/30 ratio, gasoline continues to be the most advantageous option for drivers to refuel, according to a survey by Ticket Log”, he completes.

Even with the most expensive gasoline in the country, with an average price of R$7,015, the Midwest registered the biggest reduction in the period. From November until now, the liter of the oil derivative fell 0.64%. Second place went to the South, with a drop of 0.40%.

Check out other relevant data from the Ticket Log survey:

Ethanol (by region)

  • Highest average price: South Region (R$ 6.245);
  • Lowest average price: Northeast (R$ 5,638);
  • Biggest drop: Southeast (2.82%);

Petrol (by state)

  • Highest average price: Rio Janeiro (R$7.307);
  • Highest average increase: Bahia (R$6,917);
  • Lowest average price: Amapá (R$6,403);
  • Lowest average increase: Rio Grande do Norte (R$ 6.933).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

External accounts breach increases 40% until November; foreign investment rises 37% | Economy

The breach in Brazil’s external accounts increased 39.6% in the accumulated result for the first …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved