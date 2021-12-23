Gasoline and ethanol prices record new reduction at pumps

You gasoline and ethanol prices had a fall in the first weeks of December, it shows the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL). This is the first reduction in fuel prices since April this year, when they came out at R$ 5.699 and R$ 4.565 per liter, respectively.

Sold at an average of R$ 6.915 at Brazilian service stations, gasoline decreased by 0.16%. Ethanol, on the other hand, came out for R$ 5.843, 0.17% less than in the previous month.

The North region was the only one that did not follow the trend. There, a liter of gasoline became 0.25% more expensive, while ethanol started to cost 1.18% more.

“Considering the consecutive increases in recent months, which reached more than 7%, for both gasoline and ethanol, we have a period of respite in the pace of increase, with an important moment of small decline in average prices, which should directly influence the pockets of Brazilians, with the exception of northerners”, says Douglas Pina, Head of Urban Market at Edenred Brasil.

“It is noteworthy that, except for the state of Goiás, in the 70/30 ratio, gasoline continues to be the most advantageous option for drivers to refuel, according to a survey by Ticket Log”, he completes.

Even with the most expensive gasoline in the country, with an average price of R$7,015, the Midwest registered the biggest reduction in the period. From November until now, the liter of the oil derivative fell 0.64%. Second place went to the South, with a drop of 0.40%.

Check out other relevant data from the Ticket Log survey:

Ethanol (by region)

Highest average price: South Region (R$ 6.245);

Lowest average price: Northeast (R$ 5,638);

Biggest drop: Southeast (2.82%);

Petrol (by state)