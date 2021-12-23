Genshin Impact’s new rival? Noah’s Heart is now available in Early Access on the Google Play Store ⋆

At the end of last month, I called attention (via MMORPGBR) for an announcement made by the devs of Archosaur, which confirmed the release of a global version of the promising noah’s heart, in early access, for a short period. And yes, the game is now available on Google Play Store and ready to guarantee good hours of fun for players of the most diverse styles… let’s check out the highlights of this news?

Following a steampunk line, Noah’s Heart is described by the devs as an open-world MMORPG in which players will have enormous freedom to create unique heroes and won’t have to be tied to specific classes, that is, the choice of equipment will define the way the character will act in combat and in other situations. It’s also worth noting that the game has rich exploration mechanics and really requires players to master the controls. What’s more, the look of the game is a great gimmick, although it ends up demanding a little more from the devices. In other words, players with more modest devices will find it difficult to enjoy the adventure.

It is also worth noting that the title, so far, only supports English, as many things will still be adjusted. Anyway, here we have an interesting option that could be very successful with fans of MMORPGs and Online RPGs. If you want to know more about the title and check out the promotions related to the debut, just take a look at official website of the game.