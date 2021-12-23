George RR Martin on Elden Ring: “looks awesome”

Writer tells about the beginning of the partnership with Miyazaki

When Elden Ring was revealed, the first text of the trailer read: “A new world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin”. This was enough to further raise expectations about a new game from From Software, especially for fans of the writer. George RR Martin had already said that he did his part a while ago and now he revealed on his blog how the contact with the game team was started..

He says he was never a big fan of video games and says he’s played titles like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion. The proposal Miyazaki and his team at From Software presented to the writer was “too exciting” for him to refuse. George RR Martin expresses his surprise that games are already something bigger than movies and concludes by saying that Elden Ring “looks amazing”. Check your text in full:

“A few years ago, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his amazing team of developers, the creators of the Dark Souls series, contacted me from Japan to ask me to help them with creating the story for a new game they were working on. very my thing – oh, I played a few there in the beginning, mostly strategy games like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion – but this proposal was too exciting to refuse.

Miyazaki and his team at From Software were doing innovative things with amazing artwork and what they wanted from me was just a little world creation: a deep, dark, and resonant world to serve as the foundation for the game they plan to create. As a matter of fact, I love creating worlds and writing imaginary stories. So I did my part and gave it to my new friends in Japan and they continued from there. Years passed. Video games are as big as movies today (bigger, actually) and take the same amount of time to create.



Elden Ring’s day is almost upon us and I have to say: it looks amazing.”

If the creator of Game of Thrones was excited by what he created and saw, imagine what we, fans of Miyazaki games and the works of George RR Martin, should expect. This definitely doesn’t help with our expectation. Just two more months and we’ll know.

Source: George RR Martin