Germany imposes new restrictions, including for vaccinated – DW – 12/21/2021

For the first time, Germany will also impose restrictions on vaccinated and recovered from covid-19. After a meeting between the federal chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the governors of the 16 German states this Tuesday (21/12), the government decided to tighten the anti-covid measures after Christmas.

As anticipated by DW, as of December 28, meetings, both indoors and out, will be limited to a maximum of 10 people to be vaccinated and recovered. Children 14 and under are exempt from the rules.

If an unvaccinated person attends a meeting, the restrictions become stricter, with family members limited to meeting with a maximum of two people from another household.

Clubs and nightclubs must temporarily close and major cultural and sporting events must take place without the public. Possibly, the first Bundesliga games are likely to be affected by the decision.

“I would have liked to have had more positive news just before the Christmas break,” Scholz said in Berlin. “This pandemic is bothering us all. We are all crumbling and tired of the pandemic. But that doesn’t help. We have to get back together and, in many cases, keep our distance,” added the chancellor.

A new meeting between Scholz and the governors is expected to take place on January 7th.

“Very critical” phase

In Tuesday’s decision, the federal and state governments referred to an “unprecedented rate of spread” of the new variant. Governments reinforce that omicrom also harms the existing protection against infections, that is, vaccinated with two doses or recovered. “This could lead to an explosive spread,” they say. For them, Germany is “currently in a very critical phase of the pandemic”.

Christmas meetings

The meetings take effect only after Christmas. According to Scholz, this is due to the fact that the festival, like Easter, would not be an aggravating factor in the pandemic, as noted. Even so, the government warns that hygiene care and distance are maintained. “The usual hygiene measures, mask use and regular ventilation should be a matter of course. The Corona alert app should be used,” the document says.

In the New Year, when the measures will already be in effect, large parties are prohibited.

“The commemorations of the turning point with a large number of people are irresponsible – in the current situation”, say the governors.The sale of fireworks is also prohibited.

Even at family parties, the government advises that rapid tests for coronaviruses be carried out, which in Germany can be easily purchased in supermarkets and pharmacies and made at home.

Vaccination campaign

The vaccination campaign, whether for those who have not yet been immunized, or for booster doses, will continue even during the year-end holidays. The goal is to apply 30 million doses by the end of January and expand the vaccination of children.

The federal government aims to reach 80% immunization in the near future. “When we do, we have to focus on the next goal,” Scholz announced.

According to the website Our World in Data, from Oxford University, 69.7% of Germans are fully vaccinated against covid-19, and 32.3% have already received the booster dose.

The government is studying the possibility of mandatory vaccination from February.

Faced with the threat of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Permanent Commission on Vaccination of Germany (Stiko, its acronym in German) on Tuesday adjusted its recommendation for the application of the booster dose of immunizers against covid-19.

Now, the third dose must be applied with an interval of only three months after complete vaccination. Today, the term used in many German states is five months.

2G rule will remain in effect

Entry into public places such as restaurants and cinemas will remain limited to those who are vaccinated or recovered, known in Germany as the “2G” rule (geimpf oder genesen).

Scholz warned of a sharp rise in infections due to the omicrom variant soon. According to him, the country is still in an intermediate period, as recent measures against the pandemic have taken effect and the fourth wave is slowly being controlled. However, according to Scholz, the fifth is already approaching.

“It won’t end as soon as we expected,” he warned.

le (dpa, sid, afp, ots)