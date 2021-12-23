Globo ends relationship with Letícia Sabatella after 30 years: “Moment of new headquarters”

This Wednesday night (22), Letícia Sabatella announced her departure from Globo and her investment in new platforms to be able to express her art. The actress posted a video on Instagram in which she appears giving life to several characters, in her thirty years at the network. In the caption of the post, the artist thanked the fans and colleagues with whom she starred.

“Yes, I had an enormous privilege to belong to this history-school, I am deeply grateful to Globo and all the amazing artists I have learned so much from. A beautifully strong and formative cycle, which is about to end. My moment is of new thirst , to direct, to create more and more, to act, sing, always study new languages.”, he announced.

“After this break at the end of the year, a rare thing to coincide with the family holidays. How many Christmases and celebrations, I spent far away for being very involved with the recordings and intense characters. How many Life Stories I met in this Factory of Adventures! I wish you all! colleagues, friends, accomplices of dreams, a lot of Love, Health, Peace, Light and Joy!”, he wished.

Letícia Sabatella’s works on Globo

Letícia Sabatella debuted on Globo in 1991, in the soap opera O Dono do Mundo, in a controversial character, the executive escort Taís. Over the years, he has lived unforgettable characters in the channel’s television drama, such as Lara, Diana and Márcia, a character with three distinct personalities in the remake of Irmãos Coragem (1995), the Latiffa of O Clone (2001) and the villain Yvone, of Caminho das Índias (2009).

Currently, Letícia Sabatella gives life to Teresa Cristina, the Empress of Brazil, in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Recently, other actors ended their relationship with Globo, such as actress Elizabeth Savalla and presenter Cissa Guimarães.