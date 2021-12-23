Good news! Smiles extends customer status until March 2023

THE smiles just announced that extended status validity of your customers until March 2023. The measure, which had already been adopted by the program last year, was taken considering that there are still challenges ahead for everyone to enjoy all the travel experiences as before.

In these last twelve months, we have experienced advances in science and health, with mass vaccination and the reopening of the world to tourism. However, we still have challenges ahead to enjoy all the travel experiences as we would like.

We understand the current situation and, to further strengthen our relationship with our customers, Smiles announces, for the second consecutive year, that will extend the validity of the current category to all program members through March 31, 2023. Therefore, even those who did not have the opportunity to reach the minimum number of segments or qualifying miles to remain in the current category, will remain with its status for another year. We want to provide you with more peace of mind at this time to plan and calmly plan your next trips.

Requalification assessments take place every year, on March 31, considering the customer’s accrual balance from the previous year (January 1 to December 31). Thus, the next measurement of mileage count and qualifying segments will take place on 12/31/2021. However, it will not affect the reclassification of categories in 2022. Only in March 2023 will the reclassification be considered, based on data evaluated in December 2022.

It is noteworthy that the upgrade policies are maintained and take place regardless of the period of the year. As soon as the customer reaches the floor of the next position, he will receive the category update and start enjoying the new benefits.

The measure reinforces the purpose of Smiles, as a complete travel platform and facilitating the realization of the dream of traveling and the transformation of people through the travel experience. It’s also a way to celebrate the trust of our 18+ million customers who have been with us for the past two years.

When consulting the panel on the Smiles website, it is already possible to find information about the extension of the status:

Ball inside Smiles! Although the year 2021 has shown a good recovery in travel as a whole, many people have still not resumed their flights at the same level as before the pandemic, being directly impacted in the search to maintain/upgrade in the program and also to enjoy the benefits conquered.

Clap, clap! Smiles! 👏🏼

Will you benefit from the decision? You can check the new validity of your status by clicking here.