Government stops spending R$ 26.6 billion from the budget to combat Covid – Notícias

The federal government failed to spend R$ 26.6 billion on combating coronavirus pandemic in Brazil this year. The value is equivalent to 20% of the total budget released through MPs (provisional measures), which is R$ 135.9 billion. Until December 16, R$ 109.3 billion (80%) of the forecast had been spent.

The biggest surplus, of BRL 9.9 billion, was registered with the acquisition of vaccines and supplies against Covid-19. Federal government spending on immunization of the population reached R$ 16.2 billion, which corresponds to 62% of the R$ 26.1 billion budget planned for 2021 with vaccines.

The second largest surplus, of R$6.8 billion, refers to additional expenses of the Ministry of Health and other ministries, which bring together several provisional measures approved to face the health crisis.

The information is contained in the Monitoring Panel of Union Expenditures to Combat Covid-19, on the Transparent Treasury Portal, of the National Treasury Secretariat, linked to the Ministry of Economy.

The folder states that the unused amount will remain unused and that the execution of the budget is the responsibility of each ministry responsible for public policy. “Unused resources ‘lapse’ and only return to the budget with an authorization from Congress,” the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

The budget also includes Provisional Measure 1,015/2020, of December 17, which determined the opening of extraordinary credit, in favor of the Ministry of Health, in the amount of R$ 20 billion for the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health informed that the resources for the acquisition of vaccines and for the production by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) were destined to 569.9 million doses of immunizing agents, of which 382 million doses were distributed to the states.

In total, 159 million people from the target population received at least one dose of the vaccine, equivalent to 91% of that public. Already 129.7 million people took two doses of the vaccine or a single dose, which represents almost 73% of the main audience, said the ministry in a statement.

emergency assistance

The emergency aid, which led the expenses this year, with a total of BRL 60.4 billion, had a surplus of BRL 4.4 billion. In 2021, a total of 34.4 million people received the benefit — 25.1 million subscribers per Caixa application or through CadÚnico and 9.3 million through Bolsa Família. Payment was made in seven installments of R$375 for female heads of household, R$150 for people living alone and R$250 for others.

The Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit used R$7.7 billion of the R$11.6 billion planned. With the program, companies suspended contracts or reduced wages and hours to avoid layoffs.