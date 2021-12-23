Greenland registers temperatures between 20ºC and 30ºC above the average – Sustainability

THE Greenland recorded temperatures between 20ºC and 30ºC above the average for this time of year in recent days, as reported by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI). The thermometer was positive in many points of the immense arctic territory.

In the capital, Nuuk, on December 20th it was 13ºC, where the average temperature is usually -5.3ºC. The city of Qaanaaq, to ​​the north, registered 8.3ºC, with the expected average being -20.1ºC.

“One of the reasons we see high temperatures is the meteorological phenomenon of ‘foehn’ (very common hot wind on the island),” explained DMI climatologist Caroline Drost Jensen. However, it is not normal “that it occurs in such a vast area and simultaneously over a long period of time”, he added.

Despite this, this is not an unprecedented phenomenon, according to the specialist, since the absolute records for maximum temperatures or the maximum temperatures of the last 30 years for the month of December were not surpassed.

In the Arctic, the global warming it is three times faster than in other parts of the planet. “Global warming sustains the high temperatures we currently see in Greenland and makes them generally higher…than in the past,” Caroline summarized.

Last summer, a heat wave caused an episode of “massive” melting of the ice cap, with losses of 8,000 tons of ice per day – twice the period average. In August it rained on the highest peak in Greenland, something never seen before./With AFP information