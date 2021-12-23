Grêmio finds a replacement for Cortez and sends him a contract; business is on loan

After the departure of the experienced full-back, who reached the end of his contract after falling to the second division, Tricolor is close to a replacement

THE Guild is looking for reinforcements for next season and has been moving in the ball market. Even in the face of the sharp decrease in revenue, as a result of the relegation to Series B of the Brazilian Championship, the board of Tricolor Gaucho knows the need to qualify the coach’s work group Vagner Mancini.

Attention, at the moment, is turned to the defensive system. Amid the negotiations with the right-back Orejuela and the defender Bruno Alves, which have no space in São Paulo, Grêmio has a new target on the radar. It’s about the left back Nicolas, of Athletic-PR, as reported by the websites UOL Esporte, GaúchaZH and Globoesporte.com.

With experience of having already played in Serie B, the 24-year-old defender is seen behind the scenes as replacement to the experienced Bruno Cortez, who did not have his contract renewed. the business is for loan with the duration of one year and it still depends on the final word from Athletico-PR. Among the parties involved, the mood is of optimism.

The defender is seen with good eyes at Grêmio because it is an alternative that allies strength and speed, Besides technical capacity. Original striker in the base categories, Nicolas is versatile and has also played a role in the midfield among professionals. Revealed at Athletico-PR, he has already defended two other teams.

In 2019, the left-back was one of the highlights of the Atlético-GO in the campaign that resulted in his return to Serie A, with three goals and two assists. Last season, Grêmio’s new target in the market played in 34 matches for Athletico-PR, 25 of which as a starter. He has also worked in black Bridge.