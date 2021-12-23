Grêmio forwards loan for Corinthians striker Janderson | football

Grêmio sent forward Janderson’s loan from Corinthians. The objective is to close the one-season bond and there is a debate for a purchase option or automatic renewal at the end of 2022, if the Tricolor moves up to Serie A.
As the ge, Janderson has inquiries from other Brazilian teams from Serie A and B, such as América-MG and Atlético-GO would like to follow up with him. But the chance to play for Grêmio is welcomed by the player’s fatigue.
First, for the projection of a high level of game minutes and also for participating in a team that will fight to return to Serie A – if that happens, there would be a clause for contract renewal.
Janderson, Atlético-GO player, in a match against Atlético-MG, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF
He has a contract until December 2023 with Corinthians and was on loan at Atlético-GO last season, where he played 51 games, scored four goals and gave three assists. The striker worked with coach Vagner Mancini at the Goiás club in 2020.
Janderson Santos de Souza is 22 years old and was born in Barreiras, Bahia. He played in 2020 and 2021 for Atlético-GO, where he has 92 games and nine goals. In his career, he scored 13 times in 139 games.