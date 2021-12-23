Grêmio moves and must sign with São Paulo defender

Everything changed! Grêmio had already been negotiating with São Paulo to have defender Bruno Alves in their squad. However, in the last few hours the terms of how this transfer will take place have completely changed. Bruno Alves has a contract with São Paulo until June 2023. However, the athlete will terminate with the São Paulo tricolor to sign permanently with Grêmio, for two years.

What was said before, was a loan until the end of 2022. However, for the São Paulo team to release the athlete for free, it will keep a percentage of it. So, if Bruno Alves is sold, the tricolor from São Paulo will keep part of the value.

The percentage of the athlete’s pass that stayed with São Paulo was not revealed. The defender must be accompanied by Orejuela, who is also going from the São Paulo tricolor to the Rio Grande do Sul tricolor.

Defender Bruno Alves was hired by São Paulo in 2017. When hired, the athlete was a starter for a few seasons. But, this season of 2021 ended up losing ground to Miranda.

Bruno Alves is 30 years old and is probably coming to fight for the title at Grêmio. As Kannemann is expected to take a long time to recover due to surgery, the player should start alongside Geromel in the first games of the season.

The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul revealed that he wanted to hire two defenders. Therefore, it is possible that he will try to hire another athlete for the defense. However, it may be that it is not as good an investment as Bruno Alves.

Image: São Paulo