Grêmio should announce three signings until Thursday

Grêmio prepares a package with three reinforcements as a “Christmas gift” for the fans. The idea is that the new hires are announced until this Thursday.

There are three names that must be confirmed. Full-back Orejuela, from São Paulo, and defender Bruno Alves, also from São Paulo, are among the most likely. Full-back Michel Macedo, who was among those quoted to be part of the package, was announced by Ceará on Wednesday night.

Orejuela is an old acquaintance of Grêmio fans. On Tuesday night, rumors of the negotiation gained strength. Upon arriving in São Paulo, coach Rogério Ceni intended to have the player. The full-back, however, was not happy and lost his chance, returning to reserve and now ended up out of the plans. With a link with São Paulo until 2024, Orejuela would have 50% of the salaries paid by the São Paulo club.

Defender Bruno Alves, on the other hand, did little under Ceni’s command at São Paulo and will have more chances to play at Grêmio. Even so, it also remains linked to the Morumbi club. The defender has a contract until December 2023 and the salary would be fully paid by Grêmio. In Brasileirão, he played 23 games, 18 starting between the holders.

The right side is a lacking position in Grêmio. Rafinha, who was used on the left, closed with São Paulo. The boy Vanderson should play for Monaco. The defense also needs reinforcements, given the injury of defender Kannemann and Ruan’s departure to Italian football.

Michel Macedo in Ceará

One of those quoted to reinforce the Tricolor was Michel Macedo, from Juventude, is 31 years old. The right-back arrived on loan for the Brasileirão dispute, given by Corinthians, but the contract with the São Paulo club ends at the end of the year. He made 31 matches for Juventude in the competition, on the field for more than 2,700 minutes, and gave three assists.

However, a surprise on Wednesday night changed the course of the negotiation. The player was confirmed as Ceara’s reinforcement for the 2022 season and, thus, will not be part of the Tricolor squad.

Vozão has a new face for 2022! Welcome, Michel Macedo! The right-back has played for Almería-ESP, Las Palmas-ESP, Atlético-MG, Corinthians and played in the last Brazilian for Juventude.

Half Jean Carlos in crosshairs

Another player in the crosshairs is guard Jean Carlos. The midfielder was one of the highlights of Série B, with good performances despite the irregularity of Náutico in the competition. He played in 34 of 38 matches, all starting as a starter. In more than 2,800 minutes on the field, he scored 11 goals and made nine assists.





At half time, the expectation is to find someone for the role of guard, since Jean Pyerre is also not expected to remain. Campaz, who sometimes worked in the sector, has not yet responded as expected.