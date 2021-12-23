Grêmio will take 2 years to pay for Alisson’s termination

Grêmio is terminating its contract with Alisson and it will take two years to pay for the termination. That’s right. The parties agreed that payment will be made in 24 installments, the same period of the contract, in the amount of R$ 150,000. The information is from journalist João Batista Filho, on his YouTube channel.

If we add all this together, it comes to around R$3.6 million. He will play in São Paulo, where he will have a lower salary than in Porto Alegre, so that money paid by Grêmio will serve as compensation, so that he maintains the same level in his salaries.

Alisson’s bond until the end is around R$ 10 million. So, you can say that the club will pay 1/3 of that amount and get rid of the guy right now. It’s not the best of business, especially as São Paulo wants it and Bruno Alves is interested. It could be a change of hands, but the midfielder does not give up on values.

Alisson exchanged for Bruno Alves?

In practice yes, in theory no. The parties do not want to use the term exchange, or barter. Although Grêmio will still keep a percentage of Alisson and will profit in case of a future sale.

Bruno Alves is breaking up with São Paulo and is definitely coming to Porto Alegre to form a pair with Geromel while Kannemann is recovering from surgery.

The fact is that Grêmio will have this R$150,000 debt with Alisson for the next two years, it will only finish paying at the end of 2022. But, it’s still cheaper than paying the salary and still running the risk of seeing him on the field.

Image: Lucas Uebel/ Grêmio FBPA