Grêmio’s target, Michel Macedo hits Ceará for 2022

Grêmio tried, but couldn’t hire right-back Michel Macedo and the announcement of the first reinforcement for Serie B was postponed. After “going through” the renewal negotiation between the athlete and Juventude, it was Tricolor’s turn to be “chapelled” during the transfer. The player was announced by Ceará on Wednesday night and will play the Brasileirão Serie A in 2022.

Michel played for Verdão da Serra last season and helped the team stay in the first national division. According to the club football vice, Osvalo Pioneer, the negotiation to expand the bond was advanced, however the athlete backed off and remained silent. Then, the Grêmio proposal came in, which would be twice that of Ju, according to the reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Radio Guaíba. Pioner even admitted the trend of hitting Grêmio.

Currently 31 years old, Michel arrives at Vozão for a two-year contract. In 2022, the full-back will face the Campeonato Cearense, in the Copa do Nordeste, in the Copa do Brasil, in the Brasileirão and in the Copa Sudamericana.


