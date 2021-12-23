Guilherme locks jararaca mother in ‘snakes nest’ · TV News

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will notice that his house is practically a branch of the Butantan Institute in “Como Mais Vida, Melhor”. The doctor will be shocked by Celina (Ana Lucia Torre)’s comments about Rose (Bárbara Colen) and will ship the “jararaca” to a new nursery — suggesting that the mother move to a family apartment far away in the soap opera. seven from Globo.

With her rattlesnake rattle, the psychoanalyst has already warned that she is ready to pounce on her daughter-in-law. She’ll notice there’s something wrong just seeing the worry lines on the model’s face, who’ll face a crisis of conscience after kissing Neném (Vladimir Brichta).

Full of poison, Celina will try once more to play Guilherme against the woman in the scenes that will be shown from the next Tuesday (28). She will feed her son’s insane jealousy to make the couple fight and thus get one step closer to separation.

The character of Mateus Solano, however, will give indications that he is willing to become a better person and escape Death (A Maia). He, for example, will invest a note to build a wing at the family clinic to help children in need and not just looking to win over Rose.

Guilherme will also understand that his mother is not a good influence and will try to find an “antivenom serum” quickly in Mauro Wilson’s serials. He will not listen to the psychologist’s accusations and, to top it off, will ask her and Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) to leave the family’s house in Leblon, in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) in the soap opera at seven

The lawyer will even agree to give the son more freedom to try to save the marriage, but Celina won’t give up so easily. She will use her last days at the official residence to search the couple’s room until she finds out that Rose still keeps a photo from the time she was dating Neném.

The therapist will then switch from water to wine to continue her investigations and will even apologize to Barbara Colen’s character over dinner. That is, practically a created snake.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, has already been recorded and will be aired until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

