H3N2 in Ceará: the number of confirmed cases rises to 40 – Metro

Ceará already registers, in December, 174 cases confirmed influenza A, one of the main respiratory diseases circulating in the state. Of the total, 40 infections were identified as H3N2, according to the State Health Department (Sesa).

THE early advance respiratory virus in Ceará territory worries health authorities, as the Covid pandemic is still plaguing the population and there is a possibility of an increase in cases in the first half of the year.

Ricristhi Gonçalves Executive Secretary for Health Surveillance and Regulation Not all cases have been subtyped, but of those that have been, 40 are H3N2. It is important to say that protective measures, such as using a mask, are still quite effective. And the vaccine too.

The secretary warned, in an interview this Thursday morning (23), that “there are several viruses that can cause flu syndromes” and that, for this reason, it is necessary to redouble attention. “The municipalities still have doses of the vaccine. immunization, especially the elderly and children, must do”, he stresses.

The high number of cases of influenza A H3N2 it is already verified in other Brazilian states, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia, which increases the probability of dissemination also in Ceará.

We have antivirals in health facilities for cases that can get worse. We are able to handle the cases, it is not for everyone to be terrified. Most cases do not progress to gravity.

In Ceará, until December 4, only one patient with H3N2 and another with influenza B had developed Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). The others were classified as Flu Syndrome (GS), with relatively milder symptoms.

Health experts are unanimous on the need to ensure testing of patients with flu or respiratory symptoms, in order to identify the real causative agent in a context in which Covid, influenza, dengue, chikungunya, Zika and other viruses circulate.

Influenza symptoms (flu)

Fever;

Sore throat;

Cough;

Body ache;

Headache.

Arboviruses

This Thursday morning (23), the Health Department released a balance of arboviruses cases in Ceará in 2021. Dengue is still the predominant one, with more than 31,000 confirmed cases until this month.

On the occasion, Sesa donated work materials and personal protective equipment to municipal agents that work to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits arboviruses, and other diseases.