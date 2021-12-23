Hackers who invaded Ministry of Health claim attack on post office website

On the eve of the busiest date for commerce, Christmas, the site postal official went off the air. The first reports began to be made in the early hours of the morning. Correios informed, in a note, that they are working to solve the problem as quickly as possible and that there is no evidence of data loss or sequestration. At the moment, some pages are opening slowly.

The hacker group LAPS$US which, two weeks ago, entered the Ministry of Health’s system and took down the mechanisms of e-SUS Notifica, the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI), ConectaSUS and functionalities such as issuing the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate and the National Digital Vaccination Card, he stated on a Telegram channel that he invaded the Post Office system. The agency, however, does not admit that there was a hacker attack on the system.

The first complaints from users were detected by site Down Detector, which monitors complaints about difficult access to pages and social networks. Complaints started around 2 am and peaked at 8 am, with around 200 notifications.

Google Trends, a tool that monitors searches on Google, also pointed out an increase of more than 4,700% in searches for “postal website down” since the early hours.

When contacted, the Correios’ press office informed that the case is being investigated by the technology department and that there is “no evidence of loss of information or data sequestration”.

Read the posted note:

“The Correios informs that this Thursday morning, 12/23, part of the corporate systems and Portal dos Correios presented instability/unavailability. We have already returned to operating at almost full capacity. The technical teams are working towards full standardization, in the shortest possible time. There is no sign of information loss or data hijacking.

Correios reaffirms the security and integrity of data and its information systems, which are essential for the provision of services to our customers.”