Hackers who toppled Connect SUS assume attack on Correios – News

The hacker group Lapsus$, the same one that attacked the Ministry of Health website and brought down the Connect SUS, reported on Monday (23) that it is responsible for taking down the Correios website. The agency’s platform and application are unstable.

“We announced a cyber attack against CORREIOS.com.br. The services are currently offline! More information soon”, says the message published by the group on Telegram.

The Lapsus$ group also claims responsibility for the cyber attacks to the Ministry of Health, Federal Police, ANTT (National Land Transport Agency and Ministry of Economy. See those affected:

The report contacted the Ministry of Communications and the Federal Police, and is awaiting a response on the case. The Correios’ press office said it was investigating the origin of the instability on the website, but did not confirm the hacker attack. The agency said technical teams are working to re-establish the system. According to the press office, there was no data hijacking or loss of information.

“Correios informs that, on the morning of Thursday, 12/23, part of the corporate systems and Portal dos Correios presented instability/unavailability. We have already returned to operating with almost full capacity. The technical teams are working for full standardization, in the shortest time possible. There is no sign of loss of information or data sequestration. Correios reaffirms the security and integrity of data and its information systems, essential for providing services to our customers,” says the note.

In a message left by the hackers, there was a ransom demand for the stored information – a type of attack called ransomware, in which the attacker inserts malicious code into a system that makes the data on that system inaccessible, usually through encryption.

The main characteristic of this type of attack is that crackers – the name that designates people who have computer knowledge and use them for the purposes of attacks – demand a ransom from the data owners so that they have the information back.