Harry Potter game canceled by EA in 2000s

In the early 2000s, Electronic Arts reportedly canceled an MMO-style Harry Potter game because it didn’t believe in the longevity of the wizard’s brand strength. The revelation was made by Kim Salzer, director of product marketing at the publisher between 2000 and 2003.

In conversation with the streamer The Real Brandolorian, the former executive revealed that there was great research for the title and even the construction of a beta. The team was confident in the game’s success, but the publisher withdrew from the project.

We did all the research, built the beta, it was an offline/online experience combination where we actually sent stuff to kids like awards and tapes and stuff like that. We were very confident of success. But it was killed, for lack of a better term, because EA was going through changes at the time and they just didn’t know or believed enough that the brand would have a shelf life longer than a year or two.

Salzer also pointed out that she was heavily involved with the canceled Harry Potter game, describing it as a “big problem” for her.

A big one for me because I was so personally involved in it and it was such a huge IP of a massively multiplayer online game for Harry Potter.

