HBO Max: Spider-Man 3 and other 2022 releases on streaming

HBO Max announced, this Wednesday (22), part of the releases that reach the streaming catalog in 2022. Among the highlights are Spider-Man: No Return Home, Matrix Resurrections, Venom: Time of Carnage and morbius.

In the case of series, the service will receive new seasons of gossip Girl, The Flight Attendant and Westworld. There is also the newcomer House of the Dragon, the first television production derived from game of Thrones.

The new content starts to be released as early as January 1st, with the special Harry Potter 20 Years Celebration: Back to Hogwarts. The retrospective brings together trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and various cast members and filmmakers from all 8 films for the first time to share more details and trivia about the wizard franchise.

Check out the list of new content coming to HBO Max in 2022 below:

Series (new seasons and premieres)

euphoria (January 9th);

Peacemaker (January 13);

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (no date);

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (no date);

Good wave with Ivete (no date);

queen stars (no date);

gossip Girl (no date);

The White Lotus (no date);

The Flight Attendant (no date);

Westworld (no date);

Doom Patrol (no date);

superman and lois (no date);

And Just Like That… A New Chapter of Sex And The City (no date);

Destiny Patrol (no date).

Films

Matrix Resurrections;

King Richard: Creating Champions;

Venom: Time of Carnage;

Spider-Man: No Return Home;

Morbius;

Kimi

sports broadcasts

Uefa Champions League (8th finals from February 15th);

São Paulo Championship 2022 (from January 26th).

