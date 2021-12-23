Health Department issues alert and guidance on flu outbreak in Rio Branco

The Department of Epidemiological and Environmental Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department of Rio Branco, issued this Wednesday morning (22) guidance to the population and health professionals so that they remain alert for the early identification of cases of Flu Syndrome (SG), mainly in patients belonging to risk groups (elderly people, children and pregnant women), in order to prevent the progression to severity and increase in cases and/or outbreaks caused by Influenza and/or other respiratory viruses.

The agency took into account the epidemiological situation of other states that face an increase in the number of cases of Influenza and the increase in the care of cases of Flu Syndrome in health units in Rio Branco, as released yesterday by ContilNet, where Emergency Care Units (UPas) are crowded.

According to the Secretariat, in Rio Branco, from 26 July to 18 December, 351 samples of respiratory secretions were analyzed by the Central Laboratory of Acre (LACEN-Acre). Of these, in 61 (17.4%) the following respiratory viruses were isolated: 21 (34.4%) were infections caused by Rhinoviruses, 12 (19.7%) cases of non-subtyped Influenza A, 9 (14.7% ) Coranavirus OC43, 8 (13.2%) of Parainfluenza-3, 7 (11.5%) Coranavirus 229E, 2 (3.3%) cases of RSV, 1 (1.6%) of Coranavirus NL63 and 1 ( 1.6%) of Adenovirus.

The note signed by the Secretary of Health, Socorro Martins, provides guidelines for the population in order to prevent contamination, the first is the annual vaccination against influenza, since the vaccine is the most important intervention to prevent serious cases and deaths from the disease . 

The secretary also guides vaccination against Covid-19 and the intensification of measures that prevent the transmission of respiratory viruses:

-Frequent hand hygiene, especially before consuming any food. If soap and water is not available, use 70% alcohol gel.

– Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene.

– Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

-Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes.

– Sanitize your hands after coughing or sneezing.

-Do not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles.

-Keep the rooms well ventilated.

-Avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of Flu Syndrome.

-Avoid agglomerations and closed environments (try to keep the rooms ventilated). •

-Adopt healthy habits, such as balanced diet and fluid intake.

In case of contamination, the guidelines are as follows:

-Seek medical attention in case of signs and symptoms compatible with the disease.

-Avoid leaving home during the disease transmission period (which may be for a period of up to 7 days after the onset of symptoms).

– Temporary leave (work, school, etc.) up to 48 hours after symptoms cease.

Understand the types of flu and its symptoms

FLU (INFLUENZA) Influenza is an acute infection of the respiratory system, caused by the influenza virus, with great potential for transmission. The flu virus (Influenza) spreads easily and is responsible for high rates of hospitalization. There are four types of influenza/flu viruses: A, B, C and D. Influenza A and B viruses are responsible for seasonal epidemics, and influenza A virus is responsible for major pandemics.

Flu Syndrome (GS) – Individual with acute respiratory condition, characterized by at least two of the following signs and symptoms: Fever (even if referred), chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory disorders or taste disorders. In children, in addition to these, it is also considered nasal obstruction, in the absence of another specific diagnosis. In the elderly, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and lack of appetite should also be considered.